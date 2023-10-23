White rushed twice for two yards and caught all three of his targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 30-12 loss to the Bears.

White made a catch on three consecutive plays during the Raiders' final drive of the contest to help set up a nine-yard touchdown pass from Aidan O'Connell to Jakobi Meyers in garbage time. Game flow allowed White to record a season-high 14 offensive snaps as well, but Josh Jacobs figures to again see a majority of the backfield touches against the Lions in Week 8.