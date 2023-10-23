White rushed twice for two yards and caught all three of his targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 30-12 loss to the Bears.
White made a catch on three consecutive plays during the Raiders' final drive of the contest to help set up a nine-yard touchdown pass from Aidan O'Connell to Jakobi Meyers in garbage time. Game flow allowed White to record a season-high 14 offensive snaps as well, but Josh Jacobs figures to again see a majority of the backfield touches against the Lions in Week 8.
More News
-
Raiders' Zamir White: Four touches in win•
-
Raiders' Zamir White: Zero offensive snaps Monday•
-
Raiders' Zamir White: Gains 15 yards rushing Sunday•
-
Raiders' Zamir White: Four late carries in blowout loss•
-
Raiders' Zamir White: Two touches in win•
-
Raiders' Zamir White: Poised to give way to Jacobs•