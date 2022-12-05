White rushed twice for six yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Chargers.
White logged only four offensive snaps despite starter Josh Jacobs having nursed a left calf strain all week, and the latter rushed for 144 yards and a score on 26 carries Sunday. White's role out of the Raiders' backfield figures to remain limited Thursday against the Rams with Jacobs seemingly at full strength.
