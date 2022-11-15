White lost one yard on two carries in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Colts.
White's playing time remains severely limited behind workhorse Josh Jacobs, and the former has produced only 19 yards on eight carries through nine games to begin his rookie campaign. White has logged just 13 total offensive snaps in four games since the Raiders' bye week.
More News
-
Raiders' Zamir White: Negative yardage in loss•
-
Raiders' Zamir White: Plays five offensive snaps Sunday•
-
Raiders' Zamir White: Barely sees field in Week 5 loss•
-
Raiders' Zamir White: Two carries in win•
-
Raiders' Zamir White: No offensive snaps in Week 3•
-
Raiders' Zamir White: One carry in loss•