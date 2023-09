White rushed once for two yards and caught his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 17-16 win over Denver.

Josh Jacobs (19-48-0) dominated the backfield touches as expected, leaving little work for the Raiders' primary backup. White lost all fantasy value when Jacobs signed a one-year deal to return to Las Vegas right before the season, and only injury would change that scenario. The second-year back will stay ready when called upon against the Bills on Sunday.