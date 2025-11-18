Raiders' Zamir White: Won't play Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game against Dallas.
White will be a healthy scratch for a fifth consecutive game as the Raiders roll with a three-man backfield of Ashton Jeanty, Raheem Mostert and Dylan Laube for Week 11. White's next opportunity to play is Sunday against the Browns, though he's unlikely to be active for that contest unless Jeanty, Mostert or Laube were to miss time.
