White did not play a single offensive snap in Sunday's 40-6 loss to the Colts.

White was not involved in the Raiders' offensive plans Sunday, as the veteran running back played exclusively on special teams in the contest. Meanwhile, Raheem Mostert operated as Ashton Jeanty's backup and Dylan Laube played exclusively on special teams. White's diminished role have taken him off the fantasy radar moving forward. The Raiders host the Titans in Week 6.