White was limited to just four snaps on special teams during his pro debut in a 24-19 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

White didn't see the field on offense as the Raiders were forced to play catch-up for a majority of the season opener, registering only 13 total carries as a team. The rookie fourth-round pick could remain relatively uninvolved again in Week 2 against the Cardinals with Brandon Bolden (hamstring) and Ameer Abdullah splitting pass-down work behind starter Josh Jacobs.