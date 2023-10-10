White was held without an offensive snap in Monday's 17-13 win over the Packers.

White's involvement was limited to special teams on Monday Night Football, while starter Josh Jacobs handled 20 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown to go along with five catches on as many targets for 20 receiving yards. Ameer Abdullah continues to provide occasional relief on passing downs as well, so White remains nothing more than a stash ahead of a Week 6 matchup against the Patriots.