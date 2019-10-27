Jones is active for the first time as a member of the Raiders in Sunday's Week 8 tilt against the Texans.

Jones will suit up against a depleted Texans secondary that will be missing Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), Bradley Roby (hamstring) and Tashaun Gipson (back). Jones was a healthy scratch in Week 7 against the Packers, but he's apparently picked up enough of the playbook at this point to take the field.