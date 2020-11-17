Jones caught his lone target for six yards in Sunday's 37-12 win over the Broncos.
Jones has now logged 10 or less offensive snaps in four consecutive games since the Raiders' Week 6 bye. Fellow receiver Bryan Edwards' recent return from injury doesn't help Jones' case for playing time moving forward, while starters Nelson Agholor, Henry Ruggs and Hunter Renfrow remain at full strength as well.
