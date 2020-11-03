Jones wasn't targeted in Sunday's 16-6 win over the Browns.
On a windy day in Cleveland, Derek Carr attempted just 24 passes, his first game this season with fewer than 40 passing attempts. He still managed to disperse the ball to nine different players, but Jones was left out of the mix and played just 10 offensive snaps. Jones is clearly just a depth wideout at this point, and his role could diminish further once rookie third-rounder Bryan Edwards (ankle) is back in the fold.
