Jones caught three passes on as many targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 36-20 loss to the Patriots.

Jones benefited from the absence of rookie Henry Ruggs (knee/hamstring) on Sunday, but the former could see even more work in Week 4 against the Bills if fellow receiver Bryan Edwards were to miss time with the ankle injury he suffered in New England. Through the Raiders' first three contests of the season, Jones has managed to catch all four of his targets for 47 yards and a score.