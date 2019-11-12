Jones caught one of three targets for 10 yards in Thursday's 26-24 win over the Chargers.

All three of the Raiders' active running backs caught more passes than Jones on Thursday night, so it wasn't exactly a memorable performance for the former Buffalo Bill. Jones will look to bounce back against a struggling Bengals squad in Week 11, and there's a chance they'll still be without starting cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (knee).