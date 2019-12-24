Jones caught three passes on as many targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Chargers.

Jones logged less than 40 offensive snaps for the first time since Week 10 as the return of fellow receiver Hunter Renfrow (rib) somewhat cut into the former's playing time. Renfrow was exponentially more productive with seven receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown, while Jones was limited to less than 15 receiving yards for the fifth consecutive game.