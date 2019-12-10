Jones caught one of three targets for five yards in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Titans.

Jones once again failed to capitalize on significant playing time with Hunter Renfrow (ribs) still sidelined, and the former didn't even draw the start at the No. 2 receiver spot across from Tyrell Williams as recent practice squad promotion Rico Gafford earned the honor. Jones has not caught more than three passes in a single contest this season, and Renfrow is trending toward a Week 15 return against the Jaguars.