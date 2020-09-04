Jones could play a key role in the Raiders' offense this season, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
With Tyrell Williams (shoulder) landing on reserve/injured earlier this week, Jones could find himself in a larger role this season. "Could not be more proud of Nelson Agholor and Zay Jones," Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said when asked about the wideout depth. The Raiders traded for the speedster from the Bills last October and he went on to record 20 receptions for 147 yards across 10 games for the Silver and Black.