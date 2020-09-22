site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Zay Jones: First TD since 2018
Jones caught a 15-yard touchdown pass in Monday's 34-24 win over the Saints.
Jones only has one target through two games, but he made the most of it with a crucial touchdown toward the end of the second quarter. However, he played just 18 of 80 offensive snaps (22 percent), so he doesn't have dependable fantasy value.
