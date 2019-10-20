Play

Jones (coach's decision) is inactive Week 7 against the Packers.

It's a bit of a surprise to see Jones on the inactive list, as he was expected to play a depth role this week with Tyrell Williams (foot) and Dwayne Harris (ankle) both on the sidelines. Instead, the Oakland receiving corps will be left with Hunter Renfrow, Keelan Doss and Trevor Davis to lead the attack.

