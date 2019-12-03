Jones caught two of three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 40-9 loss to the Chiefs.

Jones saw no more than three targets for the fourth consecutive contest, despite what should have been a pass-happy game flow for the Raiders given they fell behind 21-0 heading into the half. Jones' snap count figures to remain favorable in Week 14 against the Titans with Hunter Renfrow likely still sidelined by a rib injury, but the former hasn't flashed much upside to this point.