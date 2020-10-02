Jones appears to be in line for an increased workload during Sunday's game agianst the Bills, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

The Raiders will be without at least one starting wideout Sunday, with Bryan Edwards (ankle) ruled out, and Henry Ruggs (knee/hamstring) is also listed as doubtful. Jones would stand to start in three-wide sets if Edwards and Ruggs can't go, though both Hunter Renfrow and Nelson Agholor remain ahead of him on the depth chart. Through three games this season, Jones has secured all four of his targets for 47 yards and a touchdown.