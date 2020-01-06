Raiders' Zay Jones: Lack of volume continues
Jones caught two passes on as many targets for 21 yards in the Raiders' Week 17 loss to the Chargers.
Jones collected just 20 receptions for 147 yards on 27 targets in his 10-game stint with the Raiders after a midseason transition from Buffalo, despite logging a bountiful 466 offensive snaps. Without much competition in the room as it stands, Jones will look to secure the No. 3 role at wide receiver behind Tyrell Williams (foot) and Hunter Renfrow again in 2020 with one year remaining on his current contract.
