Jones may lose his roster spot, ESPN.com's Paul Gutierrez reports.
Tyrell Williams, Henry Ruggs, Hunter Renfrow and Bryan Edwards are locks, presumably leaving Jones to compete with Nelson Agholor and a slew of young players for one or two jobs. Early reports seem to favor Agholor as the veteran pick, and it would be cheaper for the Raiders to keep a late-round pick or an undrafted player over Jones for the sixth and final spot (if one even exists). The 2017 second-round pick never made any noise after he was traded from Buffalo to Oakland last October, with his 461 offensive snaps producing 20 receptions for only 147 yards. According to Pro Football Focus, Jones' mark of 0.58 yards per route was tied for last among the 117 wide receivers that drew 25 or more targets in 2019.