Jones caught his only target for two yards in Sunday's 40-32 win over the Chiefs.

Jones, who logged a season-high 66 offensive snaps Week 4 against the Bills, saw his role severely reduced Sunday due to Henry Ruggs' (knee) return from a two-game absence. The upcoming bye week lends additional opportunity for receiver Bryan Edwards (ankle/foot) to get healthy as well, which would further downgrade Jones' outlook for a Week 7 tilt against the Buccaneers.