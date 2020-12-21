Jones caught one of two targets for nine yards in Thursday's 30-27 loss to the Chargers.

Jones' nine-yard reception came in overtime as the Raiders eventually ended their 6:42 drive with a 23-yard field goal. Despite logging 53 offensive snaps with fellow receiver Henry Ruggs sidelined on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Jones' minuscule target share continued as the Raiders also rushed 41 times. Hunter Renfrow has entered the league's concussion protocol, however, so Jones could be in line for more work again in Week 16 against the Dolphins.