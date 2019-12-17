Jones caught one of two targets in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Jaguars.

Hunter Renfrow (ribs) was inactive, but Jones was targeted on just two of Derek Carr's 36 passes. Jones -- a 2017 second-round pick -- has yet to surpass 33 receiving yards in a game or score a touchdown this season. With Renfrow expected back this Sunday against the Chargers, Jones isn't a dependable fantasy option.