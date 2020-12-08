Jones failed to catch his lone target during Sunday's 31-28 win over the Jets.
The 25-year-old's only target came during the third quarter as he played seven offensive snaps. Nelson Agholor, Henry Ruggs and Hunter Renfrow are clearly established as the Raiders' three top wideouts, and Bryan Edwards is also ahead of Jones on the depth chart.
