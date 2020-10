Jones played 10 offensive snaps but was not targeted in Sunday's 45-20 loss to the Buccaneers.

Jones was relatively uninvolved despite fellow receiver Bryan Edwards' (ankle/foot) continued absence, while Nelson Agholor broke out for 107 yards and a touchdown on five catches across from Henry Ruggs. Hunter Renfrow also saw six targets as Jones' role figures to remain limited Week 8 at Cleveland.