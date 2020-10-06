Jones caught four of six targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Bills.

Jones averaged a mundane 5.3 yards per target, but he earned the start at wide receiver on the outside across from Nelson Agholor after rookies Henry Ruggs (knee/hamstring) and Bryan Edwards (ankle) were ruled out. Tight end Darren Waller and slot man Hunter Renfrow were the only Raiders to earn more targets than Jones on Sunday, and the latter could be on tap for additional work in Week 5 against the Chiefs if Ruggs and Edwards remain sidelined.