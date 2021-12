Jones caught six of eight targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 17-13 win over the Broncos.

He was Derek Carr's favorite option on the afternoon, leading the Raiders in receptions and targets, although Foster Moreau led the team in yards and Hunter Renfrow hauled in Carr's only TD. Jones has put together a 25-222-0 line on 36 targets over the last five games, giving him some deep-league PPR value heading into a Week 17 clash with the Colts.