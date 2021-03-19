The Raiders re-signed Jones on Thursday, Myles Simmons of NBC Pro Football Talk reports.
Jones appeared to be on the verge of a potential breakout season after compiling 56 receptions for 652 yards and seven touchdowns for the Bills in 2018. The past two seasons have been underwhelming, however. In a combined 31 games for the Bills (five) and Raiders (26) since the start of 2019, the former East Carolina standout has yielded only 41 catches for 270 yards and one TD. Jones slots in as a secondary option within the receiving corps, as Henry Ruggs (concussion), John Brown and Hunter Renfrow occupy the top three spots on the depth chart.