Jones caught one of two targets for 37 yards during the Raiders' Week 17 finale, finishing up his 2020 campaign with 14 catches (on 19 targets) for 154 yards and one touchdown in 16 games.

Jones never got too involved in the Raiders' aerial attack during his second season with the team, despite fellow receiver Tyrell Williams (shoulder) spending the year on injured reserve while rookie Henry Ruggs (concussion) also missed multiple contests. Jones is now slated to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021, though the Raiders will be more focused on re-signing Nelson Agholor.