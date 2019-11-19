Jones caught all three of his targets for 25 yards in in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Bengals.

Jones' playing time isn't much of a concern with at least 39 offensive snaps logged throughout the Raiders' past three games, but he's failed to eclipse 27 receiving yards in a single contest since joining the silver and black. Expect the offense to lean on rookie running back Josh Jacobs again in Week 12 against the Jets.