Jones caught two passes on as many targets for five yards in Sunday's 34-3 loss to the Jets.

Jones has averaged a healthy 45.6 offensive snaps played per game since joining the Raiders, but he's failed to see more than three targets in a single contest. That all could change moving forward, however, as No. 2 receiver Hunter Renfrow is looking at an extended absence after suffering a broken rib and punctured lung during Sunday's blowout loss. While Jones becomes a candidate for increased involvement in the aerial attack, the Raiders have an intriguing matchup against a beatable Chiefs secondary in Week 13.