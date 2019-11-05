Jones caught three of his four targets for 21 yards an rushed once for three yards in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Lions.

Jones saw 66 snaps on offense -- three times more than in his Raiders debut a week prior -- but didn't see many more opportunities as Hunter Renfrow starred in the passing game. The 24-year-old will likely remain a fringe option in a Week 11 matchup with the Chargers.