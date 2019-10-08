Raiders' Zay Jones: Traded across coasts
Jones was traded to the Raiders from the Bills in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick Monday, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.
Jones was virtually non-existent in the Bills' game plan Sunday against the Titans, playing just one offensive snap. After he was bypassed by newcomers John Brown and Cole Beasley in the offense in Buffalo, the 2017 second-round pick will get an opportunity elsewhere. With the Raiders on their bye for Week 6, it will give Jones extra time to get acclimated to his new team and playbook ahead of Week 7's game against Green Bay. Tyrell Williams (foot), J.J. Nelson (knee) and Dwayne Harris (ankle) all missed Sunday's game against the Bears in London, so Jones could get an opportunity as early as Week 7.
