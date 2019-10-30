Raiders' Zay Jones: Two receptions in Raiders debut
Jones hauled in two passes on as many targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Texans.
Jones made his debut as a Raider on Sunday in Houston after being scratched from the lineup in Week 7, still fresh off his trade from Buffalo to Oakland as he continued to learn the new playbook. Jones logged 22 offensive snaps against the Texans, which placed him behind fellow receivers Tyrell Williams, Hunter Renfrow and Trevor Davis as expected. A similar level of involvement should be on tap for Jones in Week 9 against the Lions, who could be without starting defensive backs Darius Slay (hamstring) and Tracy Walker (knee).
