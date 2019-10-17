Jones is expected to play a depth role against the Packers on Sunday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

With Tyrell Williams nursing a case of plantar fasciitis, the Raiders are expected to rely on a combination of Trevor Davis, Hunter Renfrow and Keelan Doss as starters at wide receiver. Jones, who was traded to Oakland from the Bills last week, projects to play reserve snaps alongside Marcell Ateman. Of course, if Jones is able to make the most of his limited opportunities against Green Bay, it's conceivable that the 2017 second-round pick could earn a larger offensive role going forward.