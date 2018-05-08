Nunez-Roches was released by the Chiefs on Tuesday, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.

Nunez-Roches re-signed with the Chiefs just over a week ago, but with the team looking to clear up some cap space, it saw the release of the defensive lineman as a way to do so. Nunez-Roches was due nearly $2 million in 2018 and was not viewed as a critical member of the Kansas City defense.