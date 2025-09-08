Rakim Jarrett: Lands with Pittsburgh
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jarrett signed with the Steelers' practice squad Monday.
Jarrett failed to make the Bucs' 53-man roster this summer. The 24-year-old wide receiver has appeared in 20 career regular-season contests with Tampa Bay, recording 13 catches for 184 scoreless yards on 20 targets.
More News
-
Rakim Jarrett: Doesn't make roster cut•
-
Buccaneers' Rakim Jarrett: Garners 37 all-purpose yards•
-
Buccaneers' Rakim Jarrett: Slight uptick in '24•
-
Buccaneers' Rakim Jarrett: No targets on seven snaps•
-
Buccaneers' Rakim Jarrett: Makes reception in Week 17 win•
-
Buccaneers' Rakim Jarrett: Blanked in Week 15 win•