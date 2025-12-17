Brown will enter the 2026 NFL Draft, he announced via his personal X account.

Brown is coming off a career year in which he ran for 1,141 yards and four touchdowns on 6.1 yards per carry, while catching 34 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns as one of the better backs in the Big 12. He'll now forgo his final year of collegiate eligibility to chase his NFL Dreams. Brown should have plenty of opportunities to improve his draft stock in a running back class that, at least at the moment, lacks an overwhelming amount of star power.