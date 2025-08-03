The Titans waived Keyton on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Keyton caught on with the Titans on July 26 to fortify depth at wide receiver after Treylon Burks broke his collarbone, but the former's services are no longer needed. Assuming he clears waivers, Keyton will explore his options and look to a join a team in need of a wideout who can also operate on special teams. He appeared in eight regular-season games for the Raiders in 2024, playing 105 snaps (41 on offense, 64 on special teams) while recording one catch (on three targets) for seven yards.