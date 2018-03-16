Wilson didn't receive a qualifying offer or minimum tender from the Chiefs and has become an unrestricted free agent, per the league's official transaction log.

Wilson had a solid season for the Chiefs in 2016 when he racked up 76 tackles, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and one touchdown in 11 games. However, he was limited to just 125 defensive snaps this past season and has missed at least five games in each of his three years in Kansas City. While he won't be a highly-sought-after asset on the free-agent market this offseason, Wilson has shown the potential to be an effective rotational linebacker and should still have a number of teams interested in acquiring his services for the 2018 season.