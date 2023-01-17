Ahmed's (groin) practice squad contract with the Packers expired Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Ahmed competed for a roster spot with Green Bay this preseason before getting waived as part of the team's final cuts. Ahmed then signed up with the team's practice squad ahead of the regular season, and he was elevated for two games to handle kickoffs in place of aging starting kicker Mason Crosby. However, Ahmed picked up a groin injury during his second elevation for the Week 17 win over Minnesota, leaving him inactive for the season-ending loss to Detroit the following game. Ahmed will now look to log the first field-goal attempt of his career heading into the 2023 regular season.