The Packers waived Ahmed on Tuesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Ahmed joined the Packers after they placed Gabe Brkic (hamstring) on injured reserve, and the Nevada product operated as the team's starting kicker during the final two preseason games. He made all three of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries. However, he finds himself among a wave of cuts ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. Ahmed's release also suggests that Mason Crosby (knee) will be be activated off the PUP list and play in Week 1.