Ramon Foster: Announces retirement
Foster decided to retire from the NFL on Monday, Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
The Steelers were likely to release Foster, but he ultimately opted to retire instead. The 34-year-old played all 11 of his NFL seasons in Pittsburgh. All-in-all he started 145 of the 160 games he played for the club across his career.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Free agency reaction: all Monday moves
We've been covering an action-packed Monday with all sorts of updates. Here's everything you...
-
Breakout Falcons?
The Falcons cut Devonta Freeman and lost Austin Hooper to the Browns. That creates a huge opportunity.
-
Hooper creates Browns target logjam
After adding Austin Hooper, the Browns are likely to follow Kevin Stefanski's 2019 blueprint...
-
Room for Hooper in Cleveland?
Austin Hooper undoubtedly makes the Browns offense better, but someone has to lose here.
-
Texans after Hopkins deal
It may be hard to recognize the Texans offense without DeAndre Hopkins.
-
Trade reaction: Hopkins, DJ swap places
The Texans and Cardinals struck a deal to send David Johnson to Houston and DeAndre Hopkins...