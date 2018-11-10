Humber was released by the Bills on Saturday, The Buffalo News reports.

Humber started some games in 2017, but second-year man Matt Milano has passed by him on the depth chart and has evolved his game enough that he's now a clear three-down starter. With the 2-7 Bills looking toward the longer term, they'll swap out a journeyman like Humber so some younger players can get a look on both sides of the ball the rest of the way.

