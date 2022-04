The Rams selected Arcuri in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 261st overall.

Arcuri suited up in 40 games (25 starts) for Michigan State, and in his senior season, he helped pave the way for Doak Walker Award winner (best RB) Kenneth Walker. He's an older prospect that will check in at 25 years old by Week 1 that has suboptimal athleticism, so he'll need a strong training camp to make the final roster.