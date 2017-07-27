Penton was placed on the Non-Football Injury list due to an undisclosed injury, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Penton is an undrafted cornerback out of Missouri who is unlikely to be anything more than a depth player if he does make the roster. It's unclear what type of injury he has or how severe it is, leaving him without a time table for return.

