Donald registered four tackles (two solo), including a sack, in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Packers.

Donald is now up to 5.5 sacks on the year -- already surpassing his total from the 2022 season -- and leads the team ahead of rookie Byron Young (five). Donald continues to be productive in his 10th year in the NFL and has played at least 75 percent of the defensive snaps in eight of nine games this season. He'll look to help the Rams snap their three-game losing streak after the bye in Week 11 against the Seahawks.