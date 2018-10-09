Rams' Aaron Donald: Another sack Sunday

Donald totaled two tackles and a sack during Sunday's 33-31 win over the Seahawks.

Though the defensive tackle didn't rack up the tackles, Donald made his presence known in the first quarter when he took down Russell Wilson. Donald now has three sacks on the year after beginning the year with zero over the Rams' first three games. He'll look to keep his sack streak going Sunday against the Broncos.

More News
Our Latest Stories